UiPath, the leading provider of Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced today at UiPath Forward EMEA its Automation First Immersion Labs programme to drive innovation for customers and partners, helping them to explore how to automate business processes and make the move to a "digital business operation" a reality.

As part of the UiPath Automation First initiative, Immersion Labs across the globe will be built with pre-installed and ready-to-use showcases involving emerging technologies from the UiPath partner ecosystem. Led by UiPath Chief Robotics Officer, Boris Krumrey, the labs are part of the UiPath Global Services operation.

Customers and partners can bring their own data and test pre-configured demo use cases exploring automation and artificial intelligence technology integration to verify or help develop their digital transformation strategy with UiPath. "Automation First Immersion Labs are the ideal playground for customers and partners to rapidly develop new business ideas that can be tested to envision the automation beyond RPA," said Param Kahlon, Chief Product Officer of UiPath.

Automation Immersion Labs will be inaugurated in Bucharest and Bangalore by the end of the year. More Labs will be set up in London, New York City, Seattle and Tokyo throughout 2019. Regional teams of technologists, data engineers and consultants will develop, maintain and present ready-to-use showcases.

"Customers are eager to explore AI and related technologies but find it difficult to imagine the possibilities beyond their existing RPA operation," said Mike Binder, Vice President of Global Services, UiPath. "Our Automation First Immersion Labs simulate an experience of what lies ahead in automation; empowering our customers and partners to make informed decisions to advance to the next level of their business strategy."

The Automation First Immersion Labs will offer an ideal facility to conduct deep-dive workshops with customers and partners on automation technologies with machine learning as well as business process improvements. Drawing on UiPath best practices, joint teams will build and test showcases in various lab environments. Outcomes will be recorded and documented for further re-use.

The Labs will also be used for conducting UiPath Academy Live training and streaming live webinars about new product highlights and solutions with new showcases.

UiPath looks forward to taking the first customers and prospects through its Automation First Immersion Labs to experience their automation visions come to life.

About UiPath

UiPath is leading the "Automation First" era championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named the 6th happiest place to work by Comparably in the US, UiPath is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Seedcamp and Sequoia.

