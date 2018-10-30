According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global mini data center market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of more than 17% during the forecast period. Increase in demand for data centers among SMEs is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005504/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mini data center market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Mini Data Center 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global mini data center market into the following products:

Containerized data center

Micro data center

In 2016, the containerized data center segment accounted for 91% of the global market. Containerized data centers will be the primary support for future businesses, providing an opportunity for edge computing purposes and disaster recovery.

Global mini data center market: Top emerging trend

Edge computing is an architectural model in which the data generated by loT devices is processed at the edge of the network, which is mostly close to the source of the data. The number of Internet-connected devices may reach an estimated 30 billion by 2020, which will give a major boost to the global data center market. The use of RFID sensors to tag, track, connect, and read objects in logistics and warehouses in the late 1990s popularized the concept of loT. The growing number of connected devices will lead to the generation of large volumes of data. Meanwhile, ideas, such as a connected car, connected home, connected health, and smart cities, are gaining popularity.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Mini Data Center Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by product (containerized data center and micro data center)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Canovate, Emerson Network Power, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei, Instant Data Center (EMS), Rittal, and Schneider Electric)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005504/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com