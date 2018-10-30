Synex International Inc. Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Synex International Inc. (TSX: SXI) (the "Company") announces that effective October 26, 2018, Arthur Irving Jr. has resigned as a Director of the Company.

The Company is a successful hydroelectric developer and consultant in British Columbia. The Company wholly owns or has proportionate interests in a total of 12 MW of operating facilities and 9.3 MW of construction ready facilities. In addition, the Company has applications for water licences and land tenure on 24 potential hydroelectric sites totaling over 150 MW of installed capacity.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect our current expectations and are subject to change. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, risks associated with the construction and operation of hydroelectric facilities and changes in government policies. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

