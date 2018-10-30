Regulatory News:
Following the transactions already concluded in 2017, in March and September 2018, SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) has purchased on October 26, 2018, a volume of 60,000 American call options, referring to 60,060 SEB shares.
The acquisition of the call options is aimed at partially hedging SEB S.A.'s obligations of delivery of existing own shares or its payment obligations, in connection with the potential exercise of the exchange rights under its "ORNAE" (bonds redeemable in cash and/or existing shares) maturing on November 17, 2021.
Subject to market conditions, SEB S.A. may conclude further similar transactions.
|Issuer
|SEB S.A.
|Issuer ID Code
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|Transaction Date
|October 26, 2018
|Underlying financial instrument ID Code
|Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK
|Buy Sell
|Buy
|Option Forward
|American call options
|Number of options shares
|60,000 options for 60,060 shares
|Maturity
|November 17, 2021
|Currency
|Euro
|Market
|Over The Counter
|Objective
|Hedging of 2021 ORNAE
|Next key dates
|January 23 | after market closes
|Provisional 2018 sales
|February 28 | before market opens
|2018 sales and results
|April 25 | after market closes
|Q1 2019 sales and financial data
|May 22 | 2:30 pm (Paris time)
|Annual General Meeting
|July 24 before market opens
|H1 2019 sales and results
|October 24 after market closes
|9-month 2019 sales and financial data
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling some 300 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. Groupe SEB has around 33,000 employees worldwide.
