

Ipsos reinforces its Social Media Intelligence capabilities



with the acquisition of Synthesio

Paris, 30 October 2018 - Ipsos is pleased to announce the acquisition of Synthesio for an amount of over USD50 million in cash. Founded in 2006, Synthesio is the Social Media Intelligence leader with presence in New York, Paris, London, Singapore and Brussels, backed by its historical shareholders: Entrepreneur Venture, Idinvest Partners and Bpifrance.

With this acquisition, Ipsos further reinforces its social media intelligence capabilities, enhancing customers' understanding of online conversations and enabling the transformation of social data into strategic business insights.

At the convergence of Marketing, Communications and Customer Experience, Synthesio employs 130 personnel worldwide including a large team of engineers and data scientists. It provides clients with listening solutions and audience insights to measure the impact of social and mainstream media conversations.

Beyond product innovation, Synthesio plans to grow its international presence and services beyond its existing five offices. Synthesio will be a standalone business unit at Ipsos, maintaining the name and brand.

Loic Moisand, and the Synthesio leadership team, will continue to drive the company on this exciting new stage of investment and growth.

Didier Truchot, Ipsos Chairman & CEO comments: "The acquisition of Synthesio is part of the Total Understanding Project and its targeted objectives. It will reinforce Ipsos' technologies and know-how in social listening and the monitoring of the data that comes with it. We are happy to welcome Synthesio's leadership team onboard. By combining our strengths, we will grant our clients access to a wider range of data, actionable insights and a deeper understanding of customers."

Loic Moisand, Chief Executive Officer of Synthesio, comments: "We are very excited to join the Ipsos family and write the next chapters of the Synthesio story. Our focus on innovative technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to detect consumer insights from billions of online conversations coupled with Ipsos' decades of market research & consulting experience, will give our joint customers a single path for building and advancing their social intelligence programs. This acquisition will lead both sets of customers to more actionable and real-time social insights, fused with AI and give them a stronger competitive advantage in the market."

Used by hundreds of global enterprises, Synthesio's Social Listening Platform was recently named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Social Listening Platforms, Q3 2018 report. The report notes the company vision saying that "Synthesio anticipates a convergence among marketing, communication, and customer experience disciplines."

This comment is based on Synthesio's product roadmap, which is focused on providing a wide array of solutions to many business units across an enterprise. Upcoming product releases are focused on fast and powerful dashboard setup, influencer marketing, trend analysis, Artificial Intelligence, and more.

GAME CHANGERS



« Game Changers » is the Ipsos signature.





At Ipsos we are passionately curious about people, markets, brands and society.

We make our changing world easier and faster to navigate and inspire clients to make smarter decisions.

We deliver with security, simplicity, speed and substance. We are Game Changers. Ipsos is listed on Eurolist - NYSE-Euronext.

The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index

and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com (http://www.ipsos.com)

Ipsos - Acquisition Synthesio (http://hugin.info/143536/R/2223126/871134.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IPSOS via Globenewswire

