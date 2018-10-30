First two EOS systems in Spain installed in Barcelona

Installation planned short term in Portugal

Regulatory News:

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA SME), a pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the first two installations in Barcelona at Clavel's Instituto, a spine center of Hospital Quiron, and the HM Delfos Hospital. In addition, the first installation in Portugal is planned in Lisbon by the end of the year. All three facilities are part of private hospital groups.

"We are delighted with these first installations in two of the best private spine surgery centers in Spain as well as the upcoming installation in Portugal. Our solutions, already widely adopted within academic hospitals in Europe and around the world, are increasingly becoming valued by private orthopedic centers and private hospitals. We are happy and proud to see our technology accessible to more patients, as a large traction of osteoarticular care and orthopedic surgeries are taking place outside of academic hospital settings," concluded Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging.

ABOUT EOS IMAGING

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

EOS imaging designs, develops and markets EOS, a major innovative medical imaging solution dedicated to osteoarticular pathologies and orthopedics combining equipment and services and targeting a $2B per year market opportunity. EOS imaging is currently present in 33 countries, including the United States under FDA agreement, Japan, China and the European Union under CE labelling, through the over 280 installed EOS platforms representing more than one million patient exams every year. Revenues were €37.1M in 2017, e.g. a +32% CAGR over 2012-2017. For more information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA PME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005835/en/

Contacts:

EOS imaging

Marie Meynadier

CEO

Ph: +33 (0)1 55 25 60 60

investors@eos-imaging.com

or

Investor Relations (US)

Matt Picciano Emma Poalillo

The Ruth Group

Ph: 646-536-7008 7024

EOS-imagingIR@theruthgroup.com

or

Press Relations (US)

Kirsten Thomas

The Ruth Group Ph: 508-280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com