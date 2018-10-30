The global freekeh market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is health benefits associated with Freekeh. The growing demand for freekeh is attributable to it being a rich and concentrated source of healthy fiber, which makes it essential in the prevention of adverse digestive conditions such as constipation and diarrhea. Furthermore, the high fiber and low-fat content in freekeh have been instrumental in driving the demand for freekeh products in major regions around the world.

This market research report on the global freekeh market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand of the ethnic cuisine worldwide as one of the key emerging trends in the global freekeh market:

Global freekeh market: Rising demand of the ethnic cuisine worldwide

Since 2010, the demand for ethnic food products has grown considerably in Europe and North America, which is attributable to the growing multicultural population in these regions. Additionally, over the past decade, European and American visitors have been traveling more frequently to several exotic destinations, which has contributed significantly to their awareness of the exotic spices used in different cuisines worldwide. There has also been a significant rise in small and medium-size retailers venturing into the ethnic foods sector in Europe and the Americas, which has been instrumental in driving the demand for various ethnic and exotic food products such as freekeh in these regions.

"Apart from the rising demand of ethnic food, other factors such as increasing influence of e-commerce and online retailing along with significant increase in durum wheat production worldwide is boosting the growth of the global freekeh market," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global freekeh market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global freekeh market by product (wholegrain freekeh and cracked freekeh) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 91% of the market share, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Americas is expected to register the highest incremental growth followed by the APAC region.

