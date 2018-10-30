Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 30 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 117,198 Highest price paid per share (pence): 27.1500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.1000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.6966

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,511,378 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,511,378 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3068 27.05 16:30:00 London Stock Exchange 940 27.15 16:20:11 London Stock Exchange 3041 27.15 16:20:11 London Stock Exchange 3912 27.15 16:20:11 London Stock Exchange 6246 27.15 16:20:11 London Stock Exchange 9600 27.00 16:08:50 London Stock Exchange 7500 27.00 16:08:50 London Stock Exchange 12300 26.95 15:55:33 London Stock Exchange 1279 26.70 15:45:08 London Stock Exchange 28051 26.70 15:45:08 London Stock Exchange 11675 26.70 15:23:14 London Stock Exchange 5443 26.15 14:25:11 London Stock Exchange 2930 26.15 14:25:11 London Stock Exchange 1247 26.10 14:25:11 London Stock Exchange 7000 26.10 14:25:11 London Stock Exchange 4590 26.20 14:25:08 London Stock Exchange 4008 26.20 14:25:08 London Stock Exchange 4368 26.20 14:25:08 London Stock Exchange

-ends-