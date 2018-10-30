sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 30

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:30 October 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):117,198
Highest price paid per share (pence):27.1500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.1000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.6966

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,402,511,378 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,402,511,378 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

30 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
306827.0516:30:00London Stock Exchange
94027.1516:20:11London Stock Exchange
304127.1516:20:11London Stock Exchange
391227.1516:20:11London Stock Exchange
624627.1516:20:11London Stock Exchange
960027.0016:08:50London Stock Exchange
750027.0016:08:50London Stock Exchange
1230026.9515:55:33London Stock Exchange
127926.7015:45:08London Stock Exchange
2805126.7015:45:08London Stock Exchange
1167526.7015:23:14London Stock Exchange
544326.1514:25:11London Stock Exchange
293026.1514:25:11London Stock Exchange
124726.1014:25:11London Stock Exchange
700026.1014:25:11London Stock Exchange
459026.2014:25:08London Stock Exchange
400826.2014:25:08London Stock Exchange
436826.2014:25:08London Stock Exchange

