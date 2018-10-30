

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Following a day of choppy trade, the European markets ended Tuesday's session with mixed results. The markets struggled after yesterday's reversal on Wall Street. Continued worries over the trade dispute between the U.S. and China also contributed to cautious mood.



U.S. President Donald Trump predicted that the U.S. will reach a 'great deal' with China on trade, although he also warned of more tariffs if a deal is not possible. Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if next month's talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.01 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.21 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.09 percent



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.42 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.22 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.14 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.08 percent.



In Frankfurt, Volkswagen jumped 3.54 percent. The automaker confirmed its FY outlook after reporting a rise in nine-month pre-tax profit.



AIXTRON soared 19.23 percent. The technology firm raised its FY earnings guidance after posting turnaround results for the nine-month period ending September.



Lufthansa plunged 7.88 percent. The airline saw its underlying earnings dip nearly 8 percent in the first nine months of 2018 on the back of rising fuel costs and the integration costs of Eurowings.



Diagnostic solutions provider Qiagen soared 6.74 percent after its Q3 adjusted earnings topped forecasts.



In Paris, BNP Paribas tumbled 2.80 percent after its third-quarter revenues came in below market expectations.



In London, BP Plc leaped 2.02 percent as its third-quarter profit before taxation surged to $5.44 billion from $2.96 billion in the same period last year, driven by a strong performance in the upstream business and Rosneft.



WH Smith jumped 4.90 percent. The retailer has signed an agreement to buy InMotion, a pure play travel retailer, for $198 million or about 155 million pounds.



Plumbing supplies provider Geberit sank 9.34 percent in Zurich after lowering its full-year sales outlook.



The euro area economy grew at a slower pace in the third quarter, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product expanded only 0.2 percent sequentially after rising 0.4 percent in the second quarter. The rate was forecast to remain at 0.4 percent.



Elsewhere, survey data revealed further deterioration in economic confidence in Eurozone. The economic sentiment index slid to 109.8 in October from 110.9 a month ago.



Germany's jobless claims decreased in October from the previous month, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed Tuesday.



Jobless claims decreased by adjusted 11,000 in October from the previous month compared to the expected fall of 12,000.



The unemployment rate held steady at 5.1 percent, in line with expectations, and also the lowest since German reunification in 1990.



Germany's consumer price inflation reached its highest level since late 2008, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday. Consumer prices advanced 2.5 percent annually in October, following September's 2.3 percent increase. This was the highest rate since September 2008 and above the expected rate of 2.4 percent.



France's economy expanded at a faster pace in the third quarter largely driven by domestic demand and exports, first estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product advanced 0.4 percent sequentially, in line with expectations, following second quarter's 0.2 percent expansion.



France's household consumption declined more-than-expected in September due to the sharp decrease in manufactured goods and energy spending, figures from the statistical office Insee revealed Tuesday. Household spending dropped 1.7 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 1.1 percent rise in August.



British retail sales growth eased noticeably in October after four straight months of firm sales growth during the summer, the latest Distributive Trades Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.



The retail sales balance fell to +5 percent in October. Nonetheless, retailers expect sales growth to pick-up next month, with the balance at +17 percent.



A report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday showed a continued increase in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of October. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to 137.9 in October from a downwardly revised 135.3 in September.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to drop to 136.3 from the 138.4 originally reported for the previous month.



