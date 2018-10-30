ANGLE plc: Angle PLC Announces Result of AGM

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / ANGLE plc (AIM: AGL OTCQX: ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information ANGLE:

ANGLE plc +44 (0) 1483 343434 Andrew Newland, Chief Executive Ian Griffiths, Finance Director finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Corporate Finance - Carl Holmes, Simon Hicks, Max Bullen-Smith ECM - Alice Lane +44 (0)20 7220 0500 WG Partners (Joint Broker) Nigel Barnes, Nigel Birks, Andrew Craig, Chris Lee +44 (0) 203 705 9330 FTI Consulting Simon Conway, Mo Noonan, Stephanie Cuthbert Matthew Ventimiglia (US) +44 (0) 203 727 1000 +1 212 850 5612

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample to answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected platforms include an epitope-independent circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology and a downstream analysis system for cost effective, highly multiplexed analysis of nucleic acids and proteins.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix TM system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. Parsortix is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The Parsortix system has a CE Mark in Europe for the indicated use and FDA clearance is in process for the United States.

ANGLE's analysis technology for proteins and nucleic acids of all types is called Ziplex® and is based on a patented flow through array technology. It provides for low cost, highly multiplexed, rapid and sensitive capture of targets from a wide variety of sample types. A proprietary chemistry approach allows for the capture and amplification of over 100 biomarkers simultaneously in a single reaction. The Ziplex system is ideal for measuring gene expression and other markers directly from Parsortix harvests.

ANGLE's proprietary technologies can be combined to provide automated, sample to answer results in both centralised laboratory and point of use cartridge formats.

Furthermore, ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

SOURCE: ANGLE plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526669/Angle-PLC-Announces-Result-of-AGM