

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session with a substantial gain. The defensive weighting of the market helped to drive gains, as investors adopt a more cautious approach due to concerns over global trade.



U.S. President Donald Trump predicted that the U.S. will reach a 'great deal' with China on trade, although he also warned of more tariffs if a deal is not possible. Bloomberg reported that the U.S. is preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if next month's talks between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.08 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,854.28. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.93 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 1.05 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished in the green Tuesday. Roche climbed 2.5 percent, Nestle rose 1 percent and Novartis added 0.7 percent.



Lafargeholcim was a notable gainer, with an increase of 2.4 percent. Sika also finished higher by 1.9 percent.



UBS advanced 1.9 percent, Julius Baer gained 1.7 percent and Credit Suisse added 0.7 percent.



Plumbing supplies provider Geberit sank 9.3 percent after lowering its full-year sales outlook.



