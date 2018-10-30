

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply lower in recent sessions, shares of Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) are rebounding strongly during trading on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials is currently up by 13.8 percent, bouncing off its lowest closing level in well over two years.



The rebound by Vulcan Materials comes after the construction materials company reported third quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



Vulcan Materials reported third quarter adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share on revenues of $1.24 billion, while analysts had expected earnings of $1.36 per share on revenues of $1.22 billion.



