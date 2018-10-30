ALICORP S.A.A. Announces Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

LIMA, PERU / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Alicorp S.A.A. (BVL: ALICORC1; BVL: ALICORI1; OTC PINK: ACPZF) announced that it will hold its Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Lima Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, which will be presented by Mr. Alfredo Perez - Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pedro Malo - Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Alexander Pendavis - Corporate Finance Director and IRO. Alicorp will report its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings today, October 30, 2018 after the market closes.

The conference call can be accessed through the following numbers:

1-877-830-2576 (U.S. participants)

1-785-424-1726 (International participants)

Passcode: ALICORP

To access the live webcast presentation, visit:

https://webcasts.eqs.com/alicorp20181102

Conference Replay:

A replay will be available on November 2, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. for 7 days.

1-844-488-7474 (U.S. participants)

1-862-902-0129 (International participants)

Passcode: 21510221

Alicorp is a leading consumer goods company headquartered in Peru, with operations in other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and exports to 23 other countries. The Company focuses on three core businesses: (1) Consumer Products (food, personal and home care products), in Peru, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and other countries, (2) Industrial Food Products (industrial flour, industrial lard, pre-mix and food service products), and (3) Aquaculture (fish and shrimp feeding).

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Alexander Pendavis Heksner, Corporate Finance Director & IRO

T: (511) 315-0800 Ext: 444410

E-mail: apendavish@alicorp.com.pe or investorrelations@alicorp.com.pe

