Litmus Automation Announces Partnership with SNC-Lavalin

SNC-Lavalin to Sell LoopEdge and LoopCloud Software Licenses

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Litmus Automation, an Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform provider, today announced a partnership agreement with SNC-Lavalin, a global fully integrated professional services and project management company. With Litmus Automation's technology, SNC-Lavalin can help clients implement IIoT solutions to gather valuable, real-time data from their assets and use that data to make better business decisions and improve their manufacturing processes. As a partner, SNC-Lavalin will offer software licenses for LoopEdge and LoopCloud in North America and other global markets.

"SNC-Lavalin has a large manufacturing customer base and together we can quickly take our joint IoT solutions to the market," said Vatsal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Litmus. "Through this partnership, we can access the large reach they have into many verticals beyond manufacturing such as government, transportation and more. With offices around the world, they are one of the largest systems integrators, so they can support global deployments for our largest customers."

As a partner, SNC-Lavalin will provide in-region customer support for Litmus Automation products. It will also provide installation, project management and system integration services for LoopEdge and Loop.

"We see the need in the marketplace for IoT adoption and we are pleased to add Litmus products to our offerings," said Normand Dubuc, VP & GM Industrial Engineering and Construction, North America, SNC-Lavalin. "Litmus solutions help companies embrace the disruptive IoT technology and leverage it for real business challenges. For example, our manufacturing customers experience frustrating downtime and maintenance issues. Litmus tools can help them monitor all assets and perform predictive maintenance to solve these problems before they cost valuable time and money."

About SNC Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a global fully integrated professional services and project management company and a major player in the ownership of infrastructure. From offices around the world, SNC-Lavalin's employees are proud to build what matters. Our teams provide comprehensive end-to-end project solutions - including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance - to clients in oil and gas, mining and metallurgy, infrastructure and power. On July 3, 2017, SNC-Lavalin acquired Atkins, one of the world's most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies.

About Litmus Automation

Litmus Automation, based in San Jose, California, bridges the gap between data in the field or factory and business applications for companies looking to implement Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Litmus Automation's offerings, LoopEdge and Loop, work seamlessly together to allow companies to access and exploit data previously trapped within enterprise hardware, no matter where or when it was deployed. Working with original equipment manufacturers and other industrial companies, Litmus Automation brings a modern development approach, a responsive team, a nimble business model, and a proven IIoT solution to all their engagements. Litmus Automation focuses on the Industrial and Automotive industries, and counts Fortune 500 companies as clients and partners (including Nissan, Renault, HPE and Intel).

www.litmusautomation.com @LAutomation

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray

+1 626-841-1640

allison.yrungaray@momenta.partners

SOURCE: Litmus Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526681/Litmus-Automation-Announces-Partnership-with-SNC-Lavalin