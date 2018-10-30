

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) Tuesday said its sales for the first nine months rose 1.8%.



Sales for the first nine-months rose to 19.86 billion euros. Third-quarter revenues rose 6.2% to 6.47 billion euros.



On a like for like basis, nine-month revenues rose 6.8% and third-quarter revenues increased 7.5%.



'In a beauty market that continues to accelerate, driven by robust growth in skincare, the Group maintains its strong momentum, with contrasted performances between the Divisions. L'Oréal Luxe is showing dynamic growth, underpinned in particular by its four biggest brands, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani and Kiehl's,' CEO Jean-Paul Agon said.



