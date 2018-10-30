Puppyoo to Offer Biggest Deals of the Year for Double 11 Global Shopping Festival

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Puppy Appliance Co., Ltd (Puppyoo) (870077.OC), China's top cleaning appliance manufacturer, will offer its biggest deals of the year during AliExpress's upcoming Double 11 Global Shopping Festival ("the Festival").

The deals will start at 00:00 on November 11 Sydney time and end at 23:59 on November 12, covering all time zones during the one-day festival and 13 languages in total. Key markets include Russia, U.S., France, Spain, Poland, Ukraine and Middle Eastern countries.

Puppyoo's best-selling WP536 cordless handheld home vacuum cleaner with wireless aspirator is a cost-effective option with a special Double 11 price of US$120, a huge markdown compared to the regular price of US$480.

The WP536 is a breakthrough in cordless technology and offers 35 minutes of suction time per charge. It comes with different nozzles and brushes to provide more cleaning options, as well as an ergonomic design that greatly improves user experience.

Puppyoo's latest A9 cordless handheld stick vacuum cleaner will also be part of the Double 11 promotion. It features a brushless motor, powerful 17,000PA suction and 45 minutes of long working time. The promotional price will be US$159.

How it works

Puppyoo has already kickstarted a pre-order special event on AliExpress, offering 15 products for early reservation from October 20 to November 10.

Customers only need to pay a 10% advance deposit to get the discounts, which are up to 82%, and wait until the Festival commences to pay the remainder. Prices during the pre-order period will be lower than the promotion on November 11.

From November 11 to 12, Puppyoo will mark down 20 products with discounts of up to 82%. The AliExpress platform is providing top resources for the brand's promotion.

In addition to price discounts, additional coupons will save customers US$6 for every US$199 spent.

Official Puppyoo AliExpress Store: https://www.aliexpress.com/store/1147367

About Puppyoo

Puppy Appliance Co., Ltd (Puppyoo) (870077.OC) develops and sells world-class, high-quality household cleaning appliances. For nearly two decades, Puppyoo has been a leader in China's vacuum cleaner sector with more than 200 technical patents. Listed on the OTC Bulletin Board in 2016, the company is the #2 vacuum manufacturing brand that is based in the China market. Puppyoo's products are now sold in 86 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.puppyoo.com.