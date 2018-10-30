

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $5.14 billion, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $4.71 billion, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.9% to $13.73 billion from $10.33 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.14 Bln. vs. $4.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.76 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q3): $13.73 Bln vs. $10.33 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX