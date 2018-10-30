

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $15.99 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $15.03 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $159.25 million from $158.15 million last year.



NutriSystem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $15.99 Mln. vs. $15.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.54 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $159.25 Mln vs. $158.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.63, Next quarter revenue guidance: $129.5 - $134.5 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.08 - $2.13 Full year revenue guidance: $691 - $696 Mln



