

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $795 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $550 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $10.84 billion from $10.02 billion last year.



T-Mobile US, Inc. earnings at a glance:



