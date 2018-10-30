sprite-preloader
30.10.2018
Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Blockchain Holdings Announces Stock Options Granted

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: BCX) reports that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of its incentive stock option plan, an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.20 per share.

About Blockchain Holdings

Through our proprietary portal BCXdata.com, Blockchain Holdings provides investors and fund managers with unique insights into the growing ecosystem of crypto-assets. BCXdata.com captures and aggregates data from different blockchains for use and analysis with a clean and approachable API. With a portfolio of proprietary tools, the Company is giving users an institutional-grade analysis package that forms the basis for an extended suite of product offerings in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Tam, CFO
+1 604 377-7575
alantamca@gmail.com

Malcolm Burke
+1 604 220 2000
mpb@primarycapital.net

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company's control.

https://www.accesswire.com/526714/Blockchain-Holdings-Announces-Stock-Options-Granted


