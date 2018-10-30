Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Blockchain Holdings Announces Stock Options Granted

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2018 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE: BCX) reports that, pursuant to the terms and conditions of its incentive stock option plan, an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company have been granted to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.20 per share.

Through our proprietary portal BCXdata.com, Blockchain Holdings provides investors and fund managers with unique insights into the growing ecosystem of crypto-assets. BCXdata.com captures and aggregates data from different blockchains for use and analysis with a clean and approachable API. With a portfolio of proprietary tools, the Company is giving users an institutional-grade analysis package that forms the basis for an extended suite of product offerings in the future.

