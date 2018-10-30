

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $28.47 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $26.45 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $28.67 million or $0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $580.88 million from $555.39 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $28.67 Mln. vs. $26.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.62 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $580.88 Mln vs. $555.39 Mln last year.



