

Facebook Inc. (FB), Tuesday reported a 9 percent increase in profit for the third quarter, driven largely by growth in ad revenues. Earnings for the quarter trumped estimates. However, revenues and monthly active users of the social networking giant fell short of Wall Street's expectations, as the company continues to be haunted by its controversy regarding the privacy of user data.



Menlo Park, California-based Facebook's third-quarter profit rose to $5.14 billion or $1.76 per share from $4.71 billion or $1.59 per share last year. On average, 40 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter surged 33 percent to $13.73 billion from $10.33 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $13.78 billion for the quarter.



Daily active users rose 9 percent to 1.49 billion on average for September 2018, while monthly active users also increased 10 percent to 2.27 billion. Analysts were expecting monthly active users of about 2.29 billion.



Mobile advertising revenues continue to be dominant contributor to ad revenues as it represented 92 percent of advertising revenue for the quarter, up from 88 percent last year. Total advertising revenues surged 33 percent to $13.54 billion.



Revenues of Facebook, the world's most popular social networking site, continues to rise every quarter as companies and other firms continue to spend heavily to advertise on the social network. However, the social networking giant's revenue growth has slowed down and its reputation has also got a hit by the recent privacy and data breach scandal.



Facebook's last earnings report was a big blow for the company's shareholders as the company's lost about $100 billion in market valuation after releasing its results. It was the largest single-day loss of market value in U.S. stock market history.



Early this year, Facebook faced heavy criticism in the wake of revelations that data from 87 million people was accessed by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, linked to US President Donald Trump's election campaign, without their permission.



Total costs and expenses jumped 53 percent to $5.78 billion, as Facebook continues to spend heavily on research and development as well as on marketing.



FB closed Tuesday's trading at $146.22, up $4.13 or 2.91%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $2.16 or 1.48% in the after-hours trading.



