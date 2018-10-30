

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $175.90 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $119.19 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $4.29 billion from $3.78 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $175.90 Mln. vs. $119.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.25 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.17 -Revenue (Q3): $4.29 Bln vs. $3.78 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX