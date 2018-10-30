

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) reported that, for the full year 2018, the company now expects: total revenues in the range of $23.2 billion to $23.5 billion (prior guidance in the range of $22.5 billion to $23.2 billion). On a non-GAAP basis, EPS is now expected in the range of $14.00 to $14.25 (prior guidance, $13.30 to $14.00).



For the third-quarter, total revenues increased 2 percent versus the third quarter of 2017 to $5.9 billion. Product sales grew 1 percent globally. Non-GAAP EPS increased 13 percent to $3.69 driven by higher total revenues, a lower tax rate and lower weighted-average shares outstanding.



