

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $27.00 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $21.45 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $55.12 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $755.84 million from $666.81 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $55.12 Mln. vs. $33.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $755.84 Mln vs. $666.81 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 - $0.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $720 - $760 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX