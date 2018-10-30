

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $312.98 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $165.47 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $3.39 billion from $2.91 billion last year.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $312.98 Mln. vs. $165.47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $3.39 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.



