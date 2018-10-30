

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $84 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.6% to $1.55 billion from $1.66 billion last year.



NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.93 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.66 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55 - $2.75



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX