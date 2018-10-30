

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $15.92 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $33.53 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, NuVasive, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29.50 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $271.30 million from $247.05 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $29.50 Mln. vs. $26.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $271.30 Mln vs. $247.05 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 - $2.23 Full year revenue guidance: $1.105 - $1.110 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX