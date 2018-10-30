

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) announced the company's full-year 2018 net income is expected to be in the range of $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion, compared with the range of $1.02 billion to $1.15 billion announced July 31, 2018. ONEOK's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $2.43 billion to $2.51 billion, compared with its previously announced range of $2.285 billion to $2.415 billion.



ONEOK expects approximately 75 to 85 percent of its total 2018 dividend payments to be a return of capital.



Terry Spencer, ONEOK CEO said: 'Higher volumes in the Williston Basin and the STACK and SCOOP areas, combined with favorable optimization and marketing activities have resulted in another increase to our 2018 financial guidance.'



For the third-quarter, the company reported 26 percent increase in adjusted EBITDA to $650.2 million.



