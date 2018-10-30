

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at RMB12.40 billion, or RMB35.26 per share. This compares with RMB7.95 billion, or RMB24.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Baidu.com Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB6.69 billion or RMB19.01 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to RMB28.20 billion from RMB23.49 billion last year.



Baidu.com Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB6.69 Bln. vs. RMB4.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB19.01 vs. RMB13.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB28.20 Bln vs. RMB23.49 Bln last year.



