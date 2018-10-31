sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

QS Reveals the Best Universities in the Arab Region

LONDON, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Arab Region has a new top university, according to the latest edition of an independent ranking of the region's institutions. The 2019 QS World University Rankings: Arab Region, published by global higher education think tank QS Quacquarelli Symonds, sees Saudi Arabia's King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals take the regional top spot. It replaces Lebanon'sAmerican University of Beirut, which now places second.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg )

The rankings provide students, governments, parents, and academic institutions with independent insight into university performance in ways that inform decision-making. The Arab Ranking is a constituent ranking of QS's portfolio, which remain the world's most consulted university rankings.

QS use ten indicators to compile the ranking (https://www.topuniversities.com/arab-region-rankings/methodology).

  • Saudi Arabia dominates with 23 ranked universities, and three of the region's top 10 institutions;
  • King Abdul Aziz University (3rd) exchanges places with King Saud University (4th);
  • Egypt's top university is the American University in Cairo, which falls from 6th to 8th;
  • The UAE is home to two top-10 universities: United Arab Emirates University remains 5th, while American University of Sharjah rises from 8th to 7th;
  • Oman and Jordan can lay claim to one of the region's top 10 institutions: University of Jordan maintains its rank of 9th, while Omar's Sultan Qaboos University is unchanged in 10th;
  • Though Saudi Arabia is the dominant higher education system, Egypt's universities have made consistent progress, with seven in the top 50, five of which improve their rank this year;
  • The UAE is also home to a number of upwardly-mobile universities, with Khalifa University (joint-15th) and the University of Sharjah rising into the regional top 20.
QS Arab Region Ranking (Top 20)
         2019            2018
                                    KING FAHD UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM &
           1               2        MINERALS                                     SA
           2               1        AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT                LB
           3               4        KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY                   SA
           4               3        KING SAUD UNIVERSITY                         SA
           5               5        UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY              AE
           6               7        QATAR UNIVERSITY                             QA
           7               8        AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH               AE
           8               6        AMERICAN UNIVERSITY IN CAIRO                 EG
           9               9        UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN                         JO
          10              10        SULTAN QABOOS UNIVERSITY                     OM
          11              11        CAIRO UNIVERSITY                             EG
          12              15        ALEXANDRIA UNIVERSITY                        EG
          13              17        AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY                         EG
                                    JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND
          14              14        TECHNOLOGY                                   JO
          15              21=       KHALIFA UNIVERSITY                           AE
          16              16        LEBANESE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY                 LB
          17              13        UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD                        IQ
          18              21=       UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH                        AE
          19              19        KUWAIT UNIVERSITY                            KW
          20              12        UNIVERSITÉ SAINT-JOSEPH DE BEYROUTH          LB

Full table, 120 universities: https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/arab-region-university-rankings/2019


