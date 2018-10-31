QS Reveals the Best Universities in the Arab Region

LONDON, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Arab Region has a new top university, according to the latest edition of an independent ranking of the region's institutions. The 2019 QS World University Rankings: Arab Region, published by global higher education think tank QS Quacquarelli Symonds, sees Saudi Arabia's King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals take the regional top spot. It replaces Lebanon'sAmerican University of Beirut, which now places second.

The rankings provide students, governments, parents, and academic institutions with independent insight into university performance in ways that inform decision-making. The Arab Ranking is a constituent ranking of QS's portfolio, which remain the world's most consulted university rankings.

QS use ten indicators to compile the ranking (https://www.topuniversities.com/arab-region-rankings/methodology).

Saudi Arabia dominates with 23 ranked universities, and three of the region's top 10 institutions;

King Abdul Aziz University (3 rd ) exchanges places with King Saud University (4 th );

Egypt's top university is the American University in Cairo , which falls from 6 th to 8 th ;

The UAE is home to two top-10 universities: United Arab Emirates University remains 5 th , while American University of Sharjah rises from 8 th to 7 th ;

Oman and Jordan can lay claim to one of the region's top 10 institutions: University of Jordan maintains its rank of 9 th , while Omar's Sultan Qaboos University is unchanged in 10 th ;

Though Saudi Arabia is the dominant higher education system, Egypt's universities have made consistent progress, with seven in the top 50, five of which improve their rank this year;

The UAE is also home to a number of upwardly-mobile universities, with Khalifa University (joint-15th) and the University of Sharjah rising into the regional top 20.

QS Arab Region Ranking (Top 20) 2019 2018 KING FAHD UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM & 1 2 MINERALS SA 2 1 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT LB 3 4 KING ABDUL AZIZ UNIVERSITY SA 4 3 KING SAUD UNIVERSITY SA 5 5 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY AE 6 7 QATAR UNIVERSITY QA 7 8 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH AE 8 6 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY IN CAIRO EG 9 9 UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN JO 10 10 SULTAN QABOOS UNIVERSITY OM 11 11 CAIRO UNIVERSITY EG 12 15 ALEXANDRIA UNIVERSITY EG 13 17 AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY EG JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND 14 14 TECHNOLOGY JO 15 21= KHALIFA UNIVERSITY AE 16 16 LEBANESE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY LB 17 13 UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD IQ 18 21= UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH AE 19 19 KUWAIT UNIVERSITY KW 20 12 UNIVERSITÉ SAINT-JOSEPH DE BEYROUTH LB

Full table, 120 universities: https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/arab-region-university-rankings/2019