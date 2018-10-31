QS Rank the Top 300 Universities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

LONDON, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2019 QS University Rankings: Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) reveals the best universities in 26 countries which are grouped as a region because they mostly share common history and more importantly, some possible future direction. Lomonosov Moscow State University is confirmed the regional leader. QS utilizes ten indicators for this analysis which have been chosen to represent the priorities and preoccupations of universities in the EECA region.

No of Ranked Universities Country Top National University Rank 107 Russia Lomonosov Moscow State University 1 46 Turkey Middle East Technical University 8 25 Kazakhstan Al-Farabi Kazakh National University 19 24 Poland University of Warsaw 6 18 Czech Republic Charles University 3 18 Romania Babes-Bolyai University 34 18 Ukraine Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv 30 14 Hungary Eotvos Lorand University 20 8 Azerbaijan Baku State University 142 6 Croatia University of Zagreb 37 6 Lithuania Vilnius University 17 5 Bulgaria Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" 47 5 Latvia University of Latvia 50 4 Armenia Yerevan State University 151-160 4 Belarus Belarus State University 23 4 Bosnia and Herzegovina University of Sarajevo 146 4 Slovakia Comenius University in Bratislava 45 4 Slovenia University of Ljubljana 32 3 Estonia University of Tartu 5 3 Serbia University of Belgrade 60 2 Georgia Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University 109 2 Kyrgyzstan American University of Central Asia 151- 160 2 Moldova Moldova State University 251-300 1 Cyprus University of Nicosia 91 1 Kosovo University of Prishtina 251-300 1 Uzbekistan Tashkent State Technical University 301+

Ben Sowter, QS Research Director says: "Russia's regional domination is undisputed despite most of its universities rank lower than last year. Central Asian countries, such as Kazakhstan, have lost some ground in this edition which puts more emphasis on international research collaborations. Turkey's performance remains stable while Poland, Lithuania, Romania and Hungary see nearly all their ranked universities improve. There are 41 brand new entries in this edition."

QS EECA Rankings: 2019 Top 10 2019 2018 1 1 LOMONOSOV MOSCOW STATE UNIVERSITY RU 2 2 NOVOSIBIRSK STATE UNIVERSITY RU 3= 5 CHARLES UNIVERSITY CZ 3= 4 SAINT-PETERSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY RU 5 3 UNIVERSITY OF TARTU EE 6 6 UNIVERSITY OF WARSAW PL 7 14= JAGIELLONIAN UNIVERSITY PL 8 9 MIDDLE EAST TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY TR 9 8 CZECH TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE CZ 10 7 BOGAZIÇI ÜNIVERSITESI TR

