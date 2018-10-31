sprite-preloader
QS Rank the Top 300 Universities in Eastern Europe and Central Asia

LONDON, October 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2019 QS University Rankings: Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) reveals the best universities in 26 countries which are grouped as a region because they mostly share common history and more importantly, some possible future direction. Lomonosov Moscow State University is confirmed the regional leader. QS utilizes ten indicators for this analysis which have been chosen to represent the priorities and preoccupations of universities in the EECA region.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg )

No of
    Ranked
  Universities     Country           Top National University                     Rank

     107           Russia         Lomonosov Moscow State University                1
      46           Turkey         Middle East Technical University                 8
      25         Kazakhstan       Al-Farabi Kazakh National University             19
      24           Poland         University of Warsaw                             6
      18       Czech Republic     Charles University                               3
      18          Romania         Babes-Bolyai University                          34
      18          Ukraine         Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv     30
      14          Hungary         Eotvos Lorand University                         20
      8          Azerbaijan       Baku State University                           142
      6           Croatia         University of Zagreb                             37
      6          Lithuania        Vilnius University                               17
      5           Bulgaria        Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski"          47
      5            Latvia         University of Latvia                             50
      4           Armenia         Yerevan State University                      151-160
      4           Belarus         Belarus State University                         23
      4    Bosnia and Herzegovina University of Sarajevo                          146
      4           Slovakia        Comenius University in Bratislava                45
      4           Slovenia        University of Ljubljana                          32
      3           Estonia         University of Tartu                              5
      3            Serbia         University of Belgrade                           60
      2           Georgia         Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University    109
      2          Kyrgyzstan       American University of Central Asia           151- 160
      2           Moldova         Moldova State University                      251-300
      1            Cyprus         University of Nicosia                            91
      1            Kosovo         University of Prishtina                       251-300
      1          Uzbekistan       Tashkent State Technical University             301+

Ben Sowter, QS Research Director says: "Russia's regional domination is undisputed despite most of its universities rank lower than last year. Central Asian countries, such as Kazakhstan, have lost some ground in this edition which puts more emphasis on international research collaborations. Turkey's performance remains stable while Poland, Lithuania, Romania and Hungary see nearly all their ranked universities improve. There are 41 brand new entries in this edition."

QS EECA Rankings: 2019 Top 10

       2019              2018
          1                 1       LOMONOSOV MOSCOW STATE UNIVERSITY           RU
          2                 2       NOVOSIBIRSK STATE UNIVERSITY                RU
         3=                 5       CHARLES UNIVERSITY                          CZ
         3=                 4       SAINT-PETERSBURG STATE UNIVERSITY           RU
          5                 3       UNIVERSITY OF TARTU                         EE
          6                 6       UNIVERSITY OF WARSAW                        PL
          7               14=       JAGIELLONIAN UNIVERSITY                     PL
          8                 9       MIDDLE EAST TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY            TR
          9                 8       CZECH TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE        CZ
         10                 7       BOGAZIÇI ÜNIVERSITESI                       TR

(c) QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2018 http://www.TopUniversities.com

To view the Top 300 Universities in the EECA region: https://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/eeca-rankings/2018


© 2018 PR Newswire