Net Asset Value of $0.40 per unit as of September 30, 2018--

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."

Highlights

Net asset value at September 30, 2018 was $30.4 million, or $0.40 per unit, reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $3.1 million, or $0.04 per common unit during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net asset value for AAA was due to a increase in the fair value of the investment in Athene.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At September 30, 2018, AAA had net assets of $30.4 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in millions, except per unit amounts) Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2018 Gross Asset Value: Cash 0.1 Investment in Athene 31.3 Other (1.0) Net Asset Value(1) 30.4 Net Asset Value per Unit(1) 0.40 Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950

(1)Theremaining Athene shares beneficially held by AAA are freely tradeable and are being held to satisfy various legal, administrative, carried interest obligations and other expenses that may be incurred by or on behalf of AAA. The net asset value does not include the accrual of these future expenses that may be incurred by AAA as they cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. If it is determined that any such Athene shares are no longer required for such expenses, the remaining Athene shares or cash equivalents will be distributed to AAA unitholders unless the number of such Athene shares or cash equivalents is de minimis, in which case they will be given to charity. The net asset value also includes $7.6 million of prepaid management fees that will continue to be amortized over the life of the service period through December 31, 2020. If a decision is made to wind up AAA prior to the end of the service period, AAA will accelerate the amortization of the prepaid management fee.

Financial Report

AAA's interim report, which includes its unaudited financial statements and the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Investment Partnership, is available on the website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED

FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses (1,034 (1,101 (3,183 (3,090 EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (198 (462 (736 (1,196 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (1,232 (1,563 (3,919 (4,286 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA

INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on

investments 841,399 846,543 Net increase (decrease) in unrealized appreciation

of investment 4,304 204,826 (896,386 (384,707 NET GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS 4,304 204,826 (54,987 461,836 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 3,072 203,263 (58,906 457,550

Financial Schedule II AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per unit amounts) As of September 30, 2018 (unaudited) As of December 31,

2017 ASSETS Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. 34,230 1,183,105 Other assets 271 192 TOTAL ASSETS 34,501 1,183,297 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 74 353 Due to affiliates 3,996 2,902 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,070 3,255 NET ASSETS 30,431 1,180,042 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common units outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017) 1,621,541 1,621,541 Partners' capital distributions (3,967,667) (2,876,962) Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,376,557 2,435,463 NET ASSETS 30,431 1,180,042 Net asset value per common unit 0.40 15.46 Market price per common unit 0.16 15.55

Financial Schedule III AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 EXPENSES: Management fees (842 (842 (2,527 (2,527 General and administrative expenses (194 (259 (657 (564 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (1,036 (1,101 (3,184 (3,091 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS: Net realized gains from

sales/dispositions on investments 841,858 847,005 Net increase (decrease) in unrealized

appreciation on investments 4,735 225,222 (903,349 (338,032 NET GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS 4,735 225,222 (61,491 508,973 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 3,699 224,121 (64,675 505,882

Financial Schedule IV AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands) As of September 30, 2018 (unaudited) As of December 31, 2017 ASSETS Investments: Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1) (cost of $9,570 and $428,894 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 31,283 1,353,955 Cash and cash equivalents 136 150 Other assets 7,852 10,299 Due from affiliates 3,996 2,902 TOTAL ASSETS 43,267 1,367,306 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 355 336 Due to affiliates 5 107 Loan payable due to affiliates 6,400 4,500 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,760 4,943 NET ASSETS 36,507 1,362,363 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital(2) (2,680,977 (1,419,796 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,717,484 2,782,159 NET ASSETS 36,507 1,362,363 (1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 0.6 million and 26.6 million shares of Athene Holding at a price of $51.66 and weighted average price of $50.84 per Athene share at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively. (2) Partners' capital balance reflects contributions less life-to-date partners' capital distributions.

