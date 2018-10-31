Net Asset Value of $0.40 per unit as of September 30, 2018--
Regulatory News:
AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."
Highlights
- Net asset value at September 30, 2018 was $30.4 million, or $0.40 per unit, reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $3.1 million, or $0.04 per common unit during the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net asset value for AAA was due to a increase in the fair value of the investment in Athene.
Net Asset Value for AAA
At September 30, 2018, AAA had net assets of $30.4 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:
|(in millions, except per unit amounts)
|Net Asset Value as of September 30, 2018
|Gross Asset Value:
|Cash
|0.1
|Investment in Athene
|31.3
|Other
|(1.0)
|Net Asset Value(1)
|30.4
|Net Asset Value per Unit(1)
|0.40
|Net Common Units Outstanding
|76,328,950
____________________________
(1)Theremaining Athene shares beneficially held by AAA are freely tradeable and are being held to satisfy various legal, administrative, carried interest obligations and other expenses that may be incurred by or on behalf of AAA. The net asset value does not include the accrual of these future expenses that may be incurred by AAA as they cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. If it is determined that any such Athene shares are no longer required for such expenses, the remaining Athene shares or cash equivalents will be distributed to AAA unitholders unless the number of such Athene shares or cash equivalents is de minimis, in which case they will be given to charity. The net asset value also includes $7.6 million of prepaid management fees that will continue to be amortized over the life of the service period through December 31, 2020. If a decision is made to wind up AAA prior to the end of the service period, AAA will accelerate the amortization of the prepaid management fee.
Financial Report
AAA's interim report, which includes its unaudited financial statements and the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Investment Partnership, is available on the website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.
Additional Information
A presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.
About AAA
AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 28 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.
Financial Schedules Follow
|
Financial Schedule I
| AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
| NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED
FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.)
|Investment expenses
|(1,034
|(1,101
|(3,183
|(3,090
|EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|(198
|(462
|(736
|(1,196
|NET INVESTMENT LOSS
|(1,232
|(1,563
|(3,919
|(4,286
| REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS
FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA
INVESTMENTS, L.P.)
| Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on
investments
|841,399
|846,543
| Net increase (decrease) in unrealized appreciation
of investment
|4,304
|204,826
|(896,386
|(384,707
|NET GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS
|4,304
|204,826
|(54,987
|461,836
| NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|3,072
|203,263
|(58,906
|457,550
|
Financial Schedule II
|
AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.
| As of September 30, 2018
(unaudited)
| As of December 31,
2017
|ASSETS
|Investment in AAA Investments, L.P.
|34,230
|1,183,105
|Other assets
|271
|192
|TOTAL ASSETS
|34,501
|1,183,297
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|74
|353
|Due to affiliates
|3,996
|2,902
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|4,070
|3,255
|NET ASSETS
|30,431
|1,180,042
|NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:
|Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common units outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017)
|1,621,541
|1,621,541
|Partners' capital distributions
|(3,967,667)
|(2,876,962)
|Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations
|2,376,557
|2,435,463
|NET ASSETS
|30,431
|1,180,042
|Net asset value per common unit
|0.40
|15.46
|Market price per common unit
|0.16
|15.55
|
Financial Schedule III
|
AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
|For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2018
|2017
|2018
|2017
|EXPENSES:
|Management fees
|(842
|(842
|(2,527
|(2,527
|General and administrative expenses
|(194
|(259
|(657
|(564
|NET INVESTMENT LOSS
|(1,036
|(1,101
|(3,184
|(3,091
| REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS
FROM INVESTMENTS:
| Net realized gains from
sales/dispositions on investments
|841,858
|847,005
| Net increase (decrease) in unrealized
appreciation on investments
|4,735
|225,222
|(903,349
|(338,032
|NET GAIN (LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS
|4,735
|225,222
|(61,491
|508,973
| NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS
RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS
|3,699
|224,121
|(64,675
|505,882
|
Financial Schedule IV
|
AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.
| As of September 30, 2018
(unaudited)
|As of December 31, 2017
|ASSETS
|Investments:
| Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1)
(cost of $9,570 and $428,894 at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
|31,283
|1,353,955
|Cash and cash equivalents
|136
|150
|Other assets
|7,852
|10,299
|Due from affiliates
|3,996
|2,902
|TOTAL ASSETS
|43,267
|1,367,306
|LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|355
|336
|Due to affiliates
|5
|107
|Loan payable due to affiliates
|6,400
|4,500
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|6,760
|4,943
|NET ASSETS
|36,507
|1,362,363
|NET ASSETS CONSIST OF:
|Partners' capital(2)
|(2,680,977
|(1,419,796
|Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations
|2,717,484
|2,782,159
|NET ASSETS
|36,507
|1,362,363
|(1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 0.6 million and 26.6 million shares of Athene Holding at a price of $51.66 and weighted average price of $50.84 per Athene share at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively.
|(2) Partners' capital balance reflects contributions less life-to-date partners' capital distributions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030006187/en/
Contacts:
AP Alternative Assets, L.P.
Gary M. Stein (New York), +1-212-822-0467