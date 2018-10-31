Moshi to release VersaCover and iVisor AG amongst its line-up of accessories for the new iPad Pros

Following today's highly-anticipated media event by Apple, Moshi is announcing two products for both the new devices: VersaCover, a case inspired by origami and iVisor AG, the company's patented anti-glare screen protector. VersaCover's unique folding cover works with the latest iPad Pros to ensure the device is positioned at the right angles for typing, reading, and browsing the web. The easy to install iVisor AG protects the glass screen of the new iPad Pros while also reducing the on-screen glare. Moshi will also be releasing a vegan leather magnetic Apple Pencil Holder in the same two colorways as the new VersaCover.

"Since the very first iPad, Moshi has been designing premium accessories to protect the world's most popular tablet," said Spencer Pangborn, Director of Product Marketing at Moshi. "VersaCover is our flagship case and is always a top seller. Our latest range of USB-C charging solutions help people power up both at home and on the road."

With Apple switching the connector to USB Type-C (USB-C), Moshi anticipates an increase in demand for USB-C charging solutions such as car and wall chargers capable of fast-charging the latest devices.

Moshi's VersaCover retails from $60, iVisor AG from $30 and the Apple Pencil Holder from $15 they will be available from the end of November, readers can sign up here to get notified.

See Moshi's full range of accessories compatible with Apple's latest iPad Pros here.

