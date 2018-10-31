

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent on month in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



That missed expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent gain in August.



On a yearly basis, industrial production sank 2.9 percent - again missing forecasts for a fall of 2.1 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it is picking up slowly but showing signs of decrease in part.



