TOKYO, Oct 31, 2018 - Toyota announced it will premiere its oft-teased and much-anticipated 2020 Supra at the 2019 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, held between January 14 and 27.Although Toyota ceased production of its highly popular and long-loved flagship sports car, Supra, in 2002, it was revived as a "GR Supra Racing Concept" at the 88th Geneva International Motor Show(1) earlier this year, demonstrating Toyota's commitment to bringing the Supra back to the market.The prototype of the new Supra has already appeared in front of fans at various occasions this year. In July, the new Supra made its international debut in prototype form at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. More recently, in October, the Supra also took part in VLN Endurance Championship Nurburgring, Race 9 and completed the race, as part of the vehicle's development activities.Toyota expects its new Supra to reach the worldwide markets during the first half of 2019.(1) Official Name Le 88e Salon international de l'automobile Geneve