

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of today's top gainers in the pharma/biotech sector.



1. Daxor Corporation (DXR)



Gained 86.84% to close Tuesday's (Oct.30) trading at $8.80.



News: New data published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology - Heart Failure shows a reduction of 82% mortality and 56% reduced 30-day readmission rehospitalization in patients who received individualized treatment for acute heart failure guided by Daxor's BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer.



The Company's BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is the only instrument cleared by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient's blood volume and optimal volume.



2. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)



Gained 23.37% to close Tuesday's trading at $3.59.



The Company's marketed product is FDA-approved IXINITY, a recombinant factor IX treatment for hemophilia B.



News: No news



Clinical Trials & Near-term Catalysts:



-- A phase II, two-part, open-label, proof-of-concept clinical study of Otlertuzumab in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Otlertuzumab in combination with Bendamustine is underway. Top-line preliminary data readout from this study is anticipated at the end of the year. -- A dose escalation phase I clinical study of APVO414 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer is ongoing. Top-line preliminary data readout from this study is anticipated at the end of the year. -- Patient dosing in a phase I clinical study of APVO436 in acute myeloid leukemia is anticipated to commence in the fourth quarter of 2018.



3. Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)



Gained 22.46% to close Tuesday's trading at $11.56.



News: The Company announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, and boosted its revenue outlook for the year.



Net loss and comprehensive loss for the recent third quarter narrowed to $4.47 million or $0.12 per share from $7.05 million or $0.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for the third quarter of 2018 surged to $23.5 million from $17.5 million in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, the Company now expects revenue for the year to be in the range of $90.0 million to $91.0 million, up from its prior forecast range of $87 million and $89 million. In addition, the company is reducing its annual cash burn guidance to a range of $17.0 million to $18.0 million from its previous guidance range of $18 million to $21 million.



4. Champions Oncology Inc. (CSBR)



Champions Oncology is engaged in the development and sale of advanced technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs.



Gained 16.87% to close Tuesday's trading at $11.50.



News: No news



Recent event:



On September 13, 2018, the Company announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2018.



On a non GAAP basis, Champions Oncology posted a net income of $565 thousand or $0.05 per share in the recent first quarter compared to a net loss of $110 thousand or $0.01 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 23.7% to $6.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 from $5.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.



Looking ahead, the Company expects annual revenue growth in excess of 20% for the full year ending April 30, 2019. The annual revenue was $20.2 million for the 12 months ended April 30, 2018.



5. Amedisys Inc. (AMED)



Amedisys provides healthcare services in the United States through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care.



Gained 14.16% to close Tuesday's trading at $115.18.



News: The Company reported better-than-expected third quarter financial results, and provided a rosy outlook for the year.



The adjusted net income attributable to the Company in the recent third quarter is $30.93 million or $0.95 per share on net service revenue of $417.3 million. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.



The adjusted net income attributable to the Company in the third quarter of 2017 was $19.2 million or $0.56 per share on net service revenue of $373.7 million.



Looking ahead to full year 2018, the Company anticipates adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.54 to $3.60, and net service revenue to be in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.67 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the Company to earn $3.40 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.



