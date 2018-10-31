

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in October, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.2.



That missed expectations for 50.6 and was down from 50.8 in September - although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The bureau also said its non-manufacturing index came in with a score of 53.9 - missing forecasts for 54.6 and down from 54.9 in the previous month.



The composite index had a score of 53.1, down from 54.1 a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX