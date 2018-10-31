IP Management Software vendor's global solution attracting increasing number of Japan's most innovative companies

Anaqua, Inc., a leading provider of Intellectual Property (IP) management software and services, will be leading a discussion on the strategic business value of patent landscaping at one of Japan's most important annual IP events. The company will also be exhibiting at the event and demonstrating its global IP management solution, which is attracting an increasing number of Japan's most innovative companies.

The Patent Information Fair Conference (PIFC) will take place at the Science Museum in Tokyo's Kitanomaru Park from November 7-9. Anaqua's CTO, Erik Reeves, will discuss a practical, time-saving approach to developing progressively more intelligent, accurate, and "living" patent landscapes that help inform IP and business decisions. In addition, Reeves will highlight ways that these landscapes can be augmented with additional data, visualizations, and economic analysis in order to enrich the context and provide greater business and market insights to senior management.

Anaqua will also be demonstrating its latest software offerings, including the ANAQUA IP Management System and the AcclaimIP analytics solution.

"Anaqua has seen significant growth in the APAC region, particularly in Japan, and we are delighted to be taking a lead role at such an important regional IP event," said Anaqua CEO Bob Romeo.

"Our IP management solution is being used by an increasing number of Japan's most innovative companies. The Tokyo event gives us an opportunity to meet with current clients, including Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., TEL, IHI Corporation, and Johnson Controls Hitachi, plus we look forward to learning about the IP management needs of other organizations with significant IP portfolios who are attending the conference. As the leading global supplier of IPM solutions, Anaqua is uniquely positioned to help these companies."

More information on the Patent Information Fair and Conference can be found here: www.pifc.jp. Anaqua will be exhibiting at booth 23.

ABOUT ANAQUA

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua's IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. Anaqua was founded in 2004 to commercialize software developed by corporate IP practitioners from Ford and British American Tobacco, addressing a market need for IP enterprise software. The Company later acquired SGA2 (founded in 1994) to complement its core IP management software with patent annuity and trademark renewal payment services. Since late 2015, Anaqua has accelerated execution of its global growth strategy to acquire and integrate talent, expertise, technology, and data via five acquisitions, including ideaPoint, AcclaimIP, and Lecorpio. For additional information, please visit www.anaqua.com.

