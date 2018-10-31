

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL, GOOG) Waymo unit became the first company to receive a permit from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test driverless vehicles without drivers behind the wheel.



The Department of Motor Vehicles said it issued a permit to Waymo authorizing the company to test driverless vehicles on public roads, including freeways, highways and streets within the cities of Palo Alto, Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Sunnyvale, in Santa Clara County. While Waymo has held a permit to test autonomous vehicles with a driver since 2014, the new permit allows the company to test a fleet of about three dozen test vehicles without drivers behind the wheel.



'California has been working toward this milestone for several years, and we will continue to keep the public's safety in mind as this technology evolves,' said DMV Director Jean Shiomoto.



Although Waymo is the first company to receive a driverless permit in California, 60 manufacturers are currently permitted to test autonomous vehicles in California with a safety driver, the Department said.



Driverless testing permit holders must also report to the Department any collisions involving a driverless test vehicle within 10 days and submit an annual report of disengagements, the Motor Vehicles Department said.



Waymo confirmed that the California Department of Motor Vehicles has just granted Waymo the first permit in the state to begin driverless testing on public roads. California will join its driverless testing program that's already been happening in Phoenix, Arizona since last year.



In a blog post, Waymo said its test cars will be driving in the parts of Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, and Palo Alto. The permit includes day and night testing on city streets, rural roads and highways with posted speed limits of up to 65 miles per hour. The first driverless rides will be for Waymo employees.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX