

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A director of Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL, GOOG) X research lab resigned Tuesday following a New York Times report last week that detailed inappropriate workplace behavior by a number of current and former Google executives.



Axios reported Tuesday that Rich DeVaul, a director at X and co-founder of Project Loon -- which aimed to deliver internet access via high-altitude balloons -- had stepped down without an exit package.



According to the Times report, DeVaul had propositioned a job applicant but had kept his job after an internal investigation.



Separately, Axios reported Tuesday that Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent an email to staff that apologized for Google's past inaction regarding sexual misconduct, and said he supported employees who had planned a protest walkout later this week. In the email, Pichai said Google had terminated 48 people, including 13 senior managers, for sexual harassment over the past two years.



Pichai added he was 'fully committed' to making progress and taking a harder line against inappropriate behavior, Axios reported.



