

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter statutory profit before tax climbed 37 percent to $1.06 billion from last year's $774 million.



Profit for the period grew 35 percent to $752 million from $557 million a year ago. Underlying profit before tax was $1.07 billion, compared to $814 million last year.



Net interest income increased 8 percent to $2.19 billion from prior year's $2.03 billion. Net interest margin improved to 1.58 percent from 1.53 percent last year.



Operating income grew 4 percent to $3.72 billion from $3.59 billion last year. Income was down 1% sequentially primarily impacted by the AME region



Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Income growth year-on-year was slightly lower in the third quarter impacted by Africa and the Middle East and we remain alert to broader geopolitical uncertainties that have affected sentiment in some of our markets. But growth fundamentals remain solid across our markets and we are cautiously optimistic on global economic growth.'



The company further said that at its full year results in February 2019, it will set out those areas on which it will focus to develop the Group over the next three years with a view to further improving financial returns.



The company remains confident to generate returns in excess of 10 percent.



In Hong Kong, Standard Chartered shares were trading at HK$53, down 1.58 percent.



