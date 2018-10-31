sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,001 Euro		+0,163
+2,79 %
WKN: 859123 ISIN: GB0004082847 Ticker-Symbol: STD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,966
6,179
30.10.
6,022
6,153
30.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC6,001+2,79 %