

BONN (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) announced Wednesday that it has received shareholder approval on proposals related to the company's previously announced merger with Sprint Corp.n (S).



The completion of the combination remains subject to regulatory approvals and certain other customary closing conditions, and is expected to occur during the first half of 2019.



John Legere, Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile, said, 'This is another step forward in creating the New T-Mobile, so we can deliver on our promise to bring robust competition to the 5G era, giving consumers more for less and creating jobs. For more than five years, T-Mobile's Un-carrier strategy has disrupted the wireless industry, and together with Sprint we will continue our mission by securing U.S. leadership in nationwide 5G, creating a real alternative to fixed broadband and bringing a consumer-first mentality to entrenched giants.'



