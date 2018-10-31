Akastor ASA: Third Quarter Results 2018

PERFORMANCE SUMMARY Q3 2018
· Total revenues were NOK 955 million, compared to revenues of NOK 1 249 million the same quarter previous year (which included NOK 500 million from a settlement agreement).
· EBITDA was NOK 87 million, compared to EBITDA of NOK 80 million in Q3 2017 adjusted for several special items.
· Successful closing of the transaction selling 50% of the shares in AKOFS Offshore to form Joint Venture with Mitsui and MOL. Received proceeds of USD 142.5 million plus interest (from 1 January)
· Net interest-bearing debt position decreased by NOK 1 230 million to NOK 76 million driven by divestment of 50% of the shares in AKOFS Offshore
· Strong balance sheet, high financial capacity with liquidity reserve of NOK 1.6 billion
· Started process to refinance existing credit facility (maturing in July 2019). Expecting to sign new 3 years loan agreement for NOK 2.5 billion in the fourth quarter
KEY FIGURES AKASTOR GROUP
|NOK million
|
Q3 18
|
Q3 17
|Operating revenue and other income
|955
|1 249
|EBITDA
|87
|1
|EBIT
|41
|(160)
|CAPEX and R&D capitalization
|68
|30
|NCOA
|547
|937
|Net capital employed
|4 771
|7 749
|Order intake
|799
|1 140
|Order backlog
|2 759
|1 515
|Net interest-bearing debt
|76
|2 330
|Employees
|1 790
|2 043
Financial Calendar
Fourth Quarter Results 2018: February 13, 2019
Media Contact
Leif Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +47 917 86 291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com (mailto:leif.borge@akastor.com)
Akastor is a Norway-based oil-services investment company with a portfolio of industrial holdings and other investments. The company has a flexible mandate for active ownership and long-term value creation.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Akastor ASA via Globenewswire