

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next plc (NXT.L) reported that its third-quarter full price sales including interest income were up 2.0% on last year, in line with the Group's expectations. For Retail, sales were down 8.0%, while online sales were up 12.7% year-over-year. Product full price sales were up 1.3%, for the quarter.



The Group said it is maintaining the full year sales and profit guidance set out in its Half Year Results.



Next plc intends to issue its usual update for sales to 24 December 2018 on 3 January 2019.



