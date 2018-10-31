

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IT infrastructure services provider Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported in a trading update that it's overall Group revenue for the third quarter declined 3 percent to 900 million pounds from 931.9 million pounds in the year-ago period. Revenue also decreased by 3 percent in constant currency.



The company noted that the decline in revenue, compared to the strong results in the first half, is due to a significantly 'more challenging' comparison.



The figures exclude revenues from the company's acquisition in the Netherlands which was completed on 1st September 2018, and its U.S. acquisition completed on 30th September 2018.



Group Services revenue grew by 1 percent in constant currency during the quarter, leading to a year-to-date growth of 1 percent in constant currency.



Group Technology Sourcing revenue declined by 5 percent during the quarter, leading to a year-to-date growth of 14 per cent, both in constant currency.



Looking ahead, Computacenter said its expectation for the fourth quarter is for improved growth before acquisitions, but not to the levels seen in the first half of the year.



The company also said that the outlook for the Group's trading result for the whole of 2018 remains in line with the Board's expectations as upgraded within the July 12, 2018 trading update and confirmed in the interim results.



