

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol (REPYY.PK) reported net income of 2.17 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, a 37% increase from 1.58 billion euros earned in the same period of 2017. Adjusted net income increased to 1.72 billion euros, a 11% increase over the 1.54 billion euros, prior year.



Hydrocarbon production were up by 4% in comparison with the same period in 2017 to an average of 713,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company said this growth was supported by the startup of projects in Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, Algeria, Peru, and Malaysia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX