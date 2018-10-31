

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.L), a gambling company, on Wednesday announced a recommended public cash offer to buy Mr Green & Co AB.



The company offers 69 Swedish kronor in cash per share in MRG. The total offer value for all shares in MRG amounts to approximately 2.82 billion kronor.



The offer represents a premium of 48.5 percent compared to the closing price on October 30, the last trading day before the announcement of the Offer. It also represents a premium of 61.7 percent compared to the average of the last 30 days prior to October 30.



The board of directors of MRG recommends the Offer for acceptance by the shareholders of MRG. Shareholders in MRG, representing in aggregate 40.04 percent of the stock have undertaken to accept the offer.



MRG is a fast-growing, innovative iGaming group with operations in 13 markets and brands including Mr Green and Redbet. MRG holds remote gambling licences in Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Great Britain and Ireland. The company expects to obtain Swedish licences by year end.



Philip Bowcock, William Hill PLC Chief Executive Officer, said, 'This proposed acquisition accelerates the diversification of William Hill - immediately making us a more digital and more international business. MRG will provide William Hill with an international hub in Malta with market entry expertise and strong growth momentum in a number of European countries. William Hill will move from a single brand to a suite of brands that can maximise growth opportunities moving forward in new and existing markets.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX