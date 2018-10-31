

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Holdings Corp. (KNM), an entertainment and health fitness company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2018 edged up 0.1 percent to 17.20 billion yen from 17.18 billion yen in the same period last year. Earnings per share were 125.22 yen, compared to 125.12 yen in the previous-year period.



Operating profit for the period rose 0.5 percent to 25.03 billion yen from 24.95 billion yen last year.



Revenue for the half year grew 5.9 percent to 122.17 billion yen from 115.36 billion yen in the previous year.



The company also said it will pay an interim dividend of 60.50 yen per share.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year ended March 2019, the company affirmed its outlook for attributable profit of 32.0 billion yen and 236.63 yen per share, and revenue of 250.0 billion yen.



