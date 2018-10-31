sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,86 Euro		-0,73
-2,24 %
WKN: 870269 ISIN: JP3300200007 Ticker-Symbol: KOA 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,993
34,103
09:07
33,00
34,11
09:07
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION31,86-2,24 %