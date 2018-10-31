With a Noticeable Distrust in Authority, the Time to Bring More Equity into the Workplace is Now

Heightened social activism and hot-button trends have employees reconsidering how they think and feel about their employers, according to a new global survey released today by Globoforce's WorkHuman Analytics Research Institute. The report, "Social Impact in the Human Workplace," surveyed more than 3,600 people in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Ireland. The study examines how movements such as MeToo and TimesUp along with record low unemployment are causing a power shift in the workplace.

The survey's findings reveal that employees are now asking for more out of their employers, especially with regard to pay equity. Men are more likely to agree that they are paid fairly (70%), compared to women (61%), and more women than men reported not receiving any monetary bonuses. As the old command-and-control management style continues to crumble, companies are challenged to match how work gets done today. Organizations need to create workplaces where employees feel fairly compensated, feel safe, are heard, have strong connections with both their managers as well as co-workers, feel recognized, and are inspired to perform their best work.

"The forces shaping our societal landscape calls for fairness, equity, transparency, and trust are driving an awakening in the workplace," said Derek Irvine, Globoforce senior vice president of client strategy and consulting. "It is simply unacceptable to treat men and women differently at work. This year's employee survey tells the story of a workforce ready to make an impact but unwilling to stick around if inequity and bureaucratic processes get in the way. Organizations that provide a positive culture for their people will see renewed commitment, engagement, and strengthened relationships that fuel the backbone of their business and their bottom line."

The "Social Impact in the Human Workplace" report reveals that employees are holding their employers to higher standards. They are expecting more out of their workplace, fueled by growing distrust in positional authority. Employees increasingly want their voices to be heard, to be recognized for their accomplishments, and transparency in the way they are rewarded and evaluated.

The report identifies the following trends:

Most employees have not been recognized recently, but there are opportunities to make recognition more meaningful. The recognition experience varies greatly across the workforce with only 16% of workers having been recognized in the last month, due in part by the fact that one in three companies (30%) have no formal recognition program. In addition, another 25% of companies have a recognition program that is not tied to core values, which does not lead employees to feel engaged. Giving everyone in the company the power to recognize others through social recognition also has a positive impact on employees' experience at work. When only senior leaders are allowed to recognize, 73% of workers report a positive experience. That number jumps to 88% when everyone in the company can celebrate good work. Annual performance reviews still remain in many organizations, but workers want more flexibility and openness. The more frequently an employee reports checking in with their manager, the more likely they are to trust and respect their manager. 38% of workers say they check in with their manager daily and another 35% check in on a weekly basis. Traditional compensation can present pay equity risks. More women than men reported not receiving any bonus. In the United States, nearly two times as many men as women received a bonus greater than $5,000, and in the United Kingdom, more than three times as many men as women received a bonus greater than £5,000. While there is progress around belonging, psychological safety varies greatly by gender and position in a company. 82% of workers say they feel a sense of belonging in the workplace. But when workers were asked if they feel safe offering a dissenting or unpopular view at work, only 65% agreed. Women are less likely to feel safe speaking up (60%), compared to men (70%). And individual contributors are much less likely to feel safe speaking up (59%) than senior management (81%). Traditional methods for celebrating life events and service anniversaries leave employees feeling uninspired and causing them to rethink their commitment to the organization. In response to traditional service anniversaries, more than half (51%) of respondents said, "It made me feel nothing at all." Another 13% reported, "It made me feel less valued." Celebrating just one life event in a meaningful way with your colleagues and community at work can have a sizable impact, making workers 19% more likely to feel like they belong.

Survey Methodology

This survey was directed by the WorkHuman Analytics Research Institute at Globoforce from July 9-23, 2018. This is the10th deployment of the employee survey since its launch in Spring 2011. The respondent sampling of this survey was conducted by independent market research firm Research Now SSI. The final sample of the survey was composed of 3,607 randomly selected fully employed persons in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Ireland (age 18 or older). The survey has a margin of error of +/- 1.6 percentage points at a 95% level of confidence.

